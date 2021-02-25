MK Shata: Party leaders are as foolish as Catholic weddings

Minister Pnina Tamanu-Shata from Blue and White spoke to Mazal Mualem on the Knesset channel, attacking Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid for his attitude toward her.

According to her, Lapid refused to unite with Blue and White as long as she was on the list and later said that Yesh Atid "led a childish boycott against me."

Shata said she was unwilling to say that Yair Lapid had brought her into politics, explaining that before joining the Knesset she received a number of proposals and chose to join Yesh Atid. "Whoever believes parties is as foolish as a Catholic wedding. People are told remain inconspicuous and always listen to party leaders."

"I call on every Knesset member and every elected official to always follow the public interest. You can't expect elected officials to be dwarfs on the shoulders of all kinds of party chairmen who set our priorities. I didn't sign up for that."