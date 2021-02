A young woman from Nof Ayalon died Thursday after colliding with a glass door. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The woman had become engaged just a few weeks ago to a student at the Mercaz HaRav yeshiva in Jerusalem and their wedding was scheduled for 10 days from today.

Her mother called for help immediately after the incident. A team of Magen David Adom paramedics quickly arrived and evacuated her to Assaf Harofeh Hospital, where she was declared dead.