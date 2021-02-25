Netanyahu to Iran: You failed 2,500 years ago, you'll fail today
Israeli political echelon coming together to present united front against any nuclear deal with Iran.
Archive: Iranian money and weapons
iStock
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYNetanyahu to Iran: You failed 2,500 years ago, you'll fail today
Netanyahu to Iran: You failed 2,500 years ago, you'll fail today
Israeli political echelon coming together to present united front against any nuclear deal with Iran.
Archive: Iranian money and weapons
iStock
top