Anti-Semitism expert Dr. Manfred Gerstenfeld passes away

Dr. Manfred Gerstenfeld has passed away at the age of 84, his family announced Thursday. The funeral took place Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Gerstenfeld was a longtime contributor to Arutz Sheva. He authored 27 books and was considered one of the foremost authorities on anti-Semitism of his generation.

Dt. Gerstenfeld was a long-term adviser on strategy issues to the boards of several major multinational corporations in Europe and North America. He was a board member and former chairman of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award (2012) of the Journal for the Study of Anti-Semitism.

In 2013, Haaretz journalist Anshel Pfeffer stated that Dr. Gerstenfeld was "without doubt the greatest authority on anti-Semitism today." In 2015, Isi Leibler wrote for the Jerusalem Post that "Gerstenfeld would today...be considered the most qualified analyst of contemporary anti-Semitism with a focus on anti-Israelism."

Dr. Gerstenfeld was a fierce critic of European anti-Semitism as well as anti-Semitism masquerading as anti-Zionism.

Dr. Gerstenfeld was born in Vienna in 1937 and grew up in Amsterdam, where he obtained a master's degree in organic chemistry at Amsterdam University. In 1964 he moved to Paris where he became Europe's first financial analyst who specialized in the pharmaceutical industry. In 1968 he immigrated to Israel and became managing director of an economic consultancy firm partly owned by the then-largest bank in Israel, Bank Leumi. He also served as a board member of the Israel Corporation and several other Israeli companies.