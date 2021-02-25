Yair Netanyahu refuses to deliver gifts with Arutz Sheva around

In preparation for Purim, an initiative was launched by the Association of Rabbinical Communities, the Shem Olam organization headed by Rabbi Avraham Krieger, and Arutz Sheva for the benefit of the elderly population and Holocaust survivors in Israel.

As part of the project, thousands of volunteers and youth throughout the country will deliver gifts to disabled individuals and the elderly on behalf of donors around the world/. Some recipients have gone for years without receiving such gifts for the holidays.

To encourage the project, Yair Netanyahu, the Prime Minister's son, was invited to deliver parcels to Holocaust survivors in one of the neighborhoods in Jerusalem.

Before his arrival, an Arutz Sheva reporter arrived to document the meeting, in the hopes of creating positive publicity for the project. Upon arrival, the reporter was asked to give his details to Yair’s security detail, who arrived at the house early to secure the event. Despite initially being allowed to enter the area, the reporter was soon asked to leave, as Yair refused to participate as long as anyone from Arutz Sheva was in attendance.

According to the testimony of some of those present, it was made clear to Yair that the Holocaust survivor was in a hurry and would need to leave soon for a medical examination. Yair refused to change his mind.

The Arutz Sheva reporter eventually left, and the project continued as planned. Yair Netanyahu had no comment on the incident.