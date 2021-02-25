Moshe Gafni: 'I didn't love the loyalty agreement, but I signed it'

Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) on Thursday morning spoke about the street parties held Wednesday night in Tel Aviv, in violation of the coronavirus guidelines.

The parties were covered by Israeli media.

In an interview with Reshet Bet, Gafni said he was not happy about the scenes. "I think this is a bad thing," he said. "We need to keep the Health Ministry guidelines."

"The government made a mistake this entire year, when it did not place education at the top of the priority list. For an entire year, children have not gone to their schools and to places of learning, and that's awful. We could have found solutions for capsules and solutions for learning in the open air. It wasn't done.

"This is what we say - we always say that we need to reopen education, the places of study, and that we need to keep to the Education Ministry guidelines."

Regarding the nightly curfew scheduled to begin Thursday night, Gafni said, "I am not sure about this decision, that it won't be selective, but in every place. Saving lives is more important than anything else, and therefore we have no choice - we need to do everything possible to bring down the infection rate."

Later, Gafni spoke about the economic plan initiated by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud): "I sat with Finance Ministry officials. I'm not sure that the statement that 'Finance Ministry officials did not agree' is true."

"There was intervention from the Attorney General and from Blue and White. The result of these populist statements is that people are hungry for bread, and they are being prevented from receiving aid."

When asked about the statement of loyalty to Netanyahu after the upcoming elections, he added: "I didn't love the statement, but I signed it."