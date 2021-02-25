Yisrael Katz: 'Benny Gantz is preventing approval of subsidized medications'

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) on Thursday morning slammed Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) for preventing the "basket" of subsidized medications from being updated, despite the fact that the updates have already been approved by the relevant committee.

"This is the fourth day in which Benny Gantz, as instructed by his campaign managers, has prevented the government from approving the basket of life-saving medications for patients who are desperate for help, and the provision of grants to 500,000 adult and pediatric disabled citizens, who need the money like they need air to breathe," Katz tweeted.

"'Israel before all?' (Gantz's campaign promise - ed.) It's an embarrassment."

The committee approved the updated listed of subsidized medications two weeks ago.

However, according to protocol, the government needs to approve the health funds' budget for medications in order for the list to be updated. At first, it was promised that the list would be brought to the government within a few days, however, the government has yet to approve it.