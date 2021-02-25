PA opposes vaccine compound on the Temple Mount

Israeli officials last week contacted the Waqf and the Palestinian Authority and sought to open a coronavirus vaccination station inside the Temple Mount, Kan 11 News revealed on Wednesday.

According to the report, the request was forwarded to both the Waqf and the Palestinian Authority and was sent directly to PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The PA chairman, however, opposed the Israeli initiative and claimed that such a move would allow Israel to establish a foothold inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli initiative was intended to take advantage of the fact that tens of thousands of people pray in the mosque every Friday in violation of the guidelines, with the thinking being that the establishment of a vaccination complex will reduce the risk of large numbers of cases of COVID-19.

One of the proposals made was that the vaccines would be handed to Arab paramedics only who would be dressed in civilian clothes, and the vaccines would not be handled by Israeli medical officials. The PA refused this offer as well.