The last installment of “Talking About Eretz Yisroel” is called “Wanting To Want,” because for some people that is the first hump to get over in terms of making Aliyah.

After that, it is time to get into Purim mode with a discussion about some important Purim numbers followed by a discussion of this week’s parshah, Tetzaveh, and its connection to the holiday of Purim and a strange little episode mentioned in the Talmud.