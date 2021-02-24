IDF Land Corps Commander declares safety break after soldier wounded

The IDF announced completing the initial investigation into the IDF fighter's serious injury last night.

The investigation shows that several hours after marksmanship training as part of preparation for operational employment at a base in the Jordan Valley, the fighter was hit by friendly fire. The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.

The fighter received medical treatment on the spot, and is being referred for further medical treatment at a hospital, where he is currently accompanied with his family. Investigation of the incident continues and at the same time, Police Investigations Division began investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Following two incidents in which IDF fighters were wounded by gunfire last week, IDF Land Corps Commander Major General Yoel Strick decided to impose a safety break on ground units to refine safety procedures, for several hours.