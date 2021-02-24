Gas pipeline to be built between Israel and Gaza

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh headed a meeting at his office in Ramallah on the gas supply plan for the Gaza Strip, which was attended by an EU representative to the PA and via video the head of the Qatari Committee for Gaza Development, Muhammad al-Amadi.

The official PA news agency Wafa said that Shtayyeh stressed the importance of the EU and Qatari support for the project, which would transfer gas from Israel to the Gaza Strip to operate the local power plant in a manner that would provide a stable power supply.

Qatar has pledged to transfer $60 million and the European Union €20 million to fund the laying of the gas pipeline from Israel to the Gaza Strip.

The participants of the meeting also discussed ways to upgrade the power plant in Gaza so that it could operate on gas, and noted that the PA is still waiting for Israel's official position regarding this plan.