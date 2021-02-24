Brothers, it's Purim 2021

We can sing about the miracles of Purim, in the original Yiddish or in modern Hebrew, but it’s the same old story today in America and the miracle is yet to come.

Meanwhile, like in the days of Shushan, the Jews of America want to find favor with King Biden. They want to be his court lackeys and be invited to his parties. They want to assimilate and be accepted as full-blooded Americans like everyone else.

Of course, members of Young Israel, the Orthodox Union, and Chabad won’t intermarry, but some are willing to get down on their knees to receive some scraps of kosher food from Biden’s table.

As for the Federation presidents and the heads of the other big-name Jewish organizations – what’s wrong with a non-Jewish wife? In fact, it’s the in thing to do. It’s been that way for decades, and the situation won’t get any better. The rate of intermarriage will continue to rise. 70%, 75%, *80%, 85%.... Programs of Jewish Education sent from Israel with an army of shlichim won’t stop the wipe-out. Free 10-day trips to the Holy Land are like applying a band aid to someone who is bleeding to death.

In the meantime, it’s Purim in America. All the Jews are happy, living in a Disneyworld dream. Everything is wonderful. Joe Biden is King.

Sure, there are hard-hitting Op-Eders who know the score and who aren’t afraid to tell it like it is. But they’re staying in Shushan with all the others. The Rabbis, of course, have to stay to watch over their sheep. And the Haredim and Hasidim are clinging to their ghettos, praying that the Mashiach doesn’t show up in their neighborhoods. So how will Salvation come, especially when the Jews of America don’t want to be saved?

Where are Mordechai and Ester? Well, there is an Ester who is back in Israel with her husband, Yonatan, thank G-d. Maybe he is Mordechai. If he is, with few exceptions, the Jews of America mostly looked the other way and let him rot in prison for 30 years. The only other candidate, Rabbi Kahane, was gunned down in New York. Who’s left. Barbra Streisand? Dustin Hoffman? Maybe in a Hollywood movie, if Hollywood ever makes movies again.

Thus, the masquerade of Jewish Life in America continues. Today the Jews of Shushan hide behind the mask of being American Jews. French Jews. English Jews. German Jews. But their masks won’t stop the plague. Just like with Corona, the epidemic of assimilation will continue to spread.

There is only one cure. Aliyah.

Tzvi Fishman was awarded the Israel Ministry of Education Prize for Jewish Culture and Creativity. Before making Aliyah to Israel in 1984, he was a successful Hollywood screenwriter. He has co-authored 4 books with Rabbi David Samson, based on the teachings of Rabbis A. Y. Kook and T. Y. Kook. His other books include: "The Kuzari For Young Readers" and "Tuvia in the Promised Land". His books are available on Amazon. Recently, he directed the movie, "Stories of Rebbe Nachman."

