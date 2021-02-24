

Chassidic tales with Rav Shlomo Katz: A Bobover welcome to Mashiach Just before the start of World War 2, leading rabbis of Poland convened to discuss: 'How will be greet Mashiach?' Arutz Sheva Staff ,

The Shlomo Katz Project Rabbi Shlomo Katz Watch as Rav Shlomo Katz tells us the story of what happened just a number of weeks before the start of World War 2 at a great convention for the leading Rabbis in Poland, the topic was 'How are we going to greet Mashiach?' and the Bobover Rebbe, who had approximately 10,000 Yeshiva bochurim, spoke about the tears that will bring Mashiach.



