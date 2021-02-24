Details of near-fatal shooting accident at IDF base revealed

The IDF conducted a preliminary investigation into the serious incident that occurred last night in the Jordan Valley, in which a soldier in the Nahal Brigade was accidentally shot and seriously wounded.

The details of the investigation presented by Channel 12 News show that the incident occurred last night around 10 PM. Soldiers of the 50th Battalion of the Nahal Brigade completed firing training at the ranges at 5 PM. Upon arrival at the base, the soldiers left their weapons near the company guard post.

Later in the evening, two soldiers were walking near the base clinic - a few dozen meters from the entrance to the company. At the time, a company commander was handling the weapons which had been returned from the ranges, pointing one at the area where the two were marching. All of the weapons should have been empty, but a 0.22 caliber bullet was fired, striking one of the soldiers in the head. He collapsed and was rendered unconscious.

The wounded man was evacuated by helicopter to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem in critical condition.