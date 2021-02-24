Gantz: Stopping Iran is a national mission

Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke Wednesday at the graduation ceremony for the officers training course at training base 1 in the presence of Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi, commanders and officers.

Gantz told the course graduates, "You, the next generation of IDF commanders, are taking the lead in the field at a complex time - for the State of Israel and for the entire world. In the coming years, you will carry with you the ranks on your shoulders and the change that is taking place in the IDF - the multi-year "Tnufa" program, which is making the army more lethal, offensive, technological and more flexible on the battlefield."

"The IDF has proven its morality time and time again. This is important in these very days, when there is an investigation in The Hague, devoid of any moral, legal or substantive merit, which seeks to subvert this. I hope and act so that the next prosecutor will understand this and will not allow this political investigation," Gantz said.

He added that "the task of the founders of training base 1 was to be pioneers and strengthen the Negev. As far as the defense establishment is concerned, this vision is already being realized in the IDF's move to the Negev, and is now expanding with the transfer of the IDF to the Negev."

"We are working to significantly increase the number of soldiers from the social and geographical periphery in command, combat and the technological professions, through a variety of programs. The IDF must act to provide greater equality of opportunity - and that is what we are doing.

Gantz referred to the international effort to stop the Iranian nuclear program. "Our main mission is security. Iran is first and foremost a problem of the world and the region, but is certainly also a threat to Israel. That is why we must work together with our partners. Together with the United States. Together with European countries. Together with the new partnerships in the Middle East."

"Some of Iran's steps are irreversible because it has gained knowledge and experience that cannot be taken away from it, even if another agreement is signed. It is not a one-man or one-organization campaign but a national mission and we must make sure together that if an agreement is signed with Iran, it will be enough to stop the Iranian nuclear project, will allow for effective and long-term supervision, and will bring an end to the Iranian establishment in Syria, Yemen and Iraq. At the same time, the IDF is currently working to build a force and is also preparing for a situation in which we will have to launch operational plans to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.," he said.