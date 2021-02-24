Bennett: I will regulate young settlements first thing as prime minister

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett toured Gish Etzion Wednesday and arrived in the town of Sde Boaz, which still awaits the government decision to regulate it.

"I am here in Sde Boaz, one of the settlements of the young settlement. There are 70 settlements, 25,000 residents of the State of Israel who work, pay taxes, serve in the IDF and yet are second-class citizens. For 12 years, Netanyahu did nothing to legitimize all this settlement. On my first day in office as Prime Minister of Israel, I will sign a full approval of the young settlement in Judea and Samaria. It's possible, believe me. We need to break through the glass ceiling, lose the fear, and act," Bennett said.

Earlier, Bennett said that Yamina would not sit in a left-wing government under any circumstances.

“What I see in all of the polls and also based on what’s happened in the last two years is that Netanyahu cannot form and hold a stable government, so the time has come to replace him, and that will only happen on the Right,” Bennett told Reshet Bet.

He added: “Yamina won’t sit in a government led by the Left – and that includes Lapid as prime minister. Lapid can call himself whatever he likes, but at the end of the day, we won’t sit in a left-wing government. We have no problem with Lapid being a partner in a government, but the choice at the ballot box is between Netanyahu and me.”

Bennett argued that Lapid could not present himself as a viable alternative to Netanyahu for the premiership, and denied that his Yamina party is part of the 'right-wing bloc' committed to keeping Netanyahu in power.

"Netanyahu can only be replaced from the Right, because a large majority of the country is on the Right, and it isn't logical to have a prime minister from the Left. So I tell Lapid voters and others: the only way to replace Netanyahu is to vote for us. We aren't a part of any bloc, and at the end of the day, this election will be decided within the nationalist camp."