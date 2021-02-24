Shas trying to woo Ethiopian voters

Ahead of the upcoming elections, representatives of the Sephardic-haredi Shas party met with leaders of the Ethiopian community in Karmiel.

MK Moshe Abutbul, who is the chairman of the party's Ethnicities and Communities Headquarters, met Wednesday morning with Kes (Ethiopian rabbi) Efraim Lawi and community representative Yitzhak Kasa.

A representative for Abutbul said that both the Kes and the representative spoke about the special connection with their local Shas representative, Rabbi Uriel Malka, who is a member of the city council.

"In the meeting, we spoke about the community's needs and aid for the religious children's school and social initiatives in the city, both from the Shas movement and the government offices in their hands," the statement said.

Later, Abutbul met with the city's Rabbi Eliyahu Malka and with Mayor Moshe Koninsky, as well as several members of the local council.