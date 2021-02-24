Jailed terrorists enjoy a variety of TV channels, watchdog reveals

Imprisoned terrorists have access to a variety of TV channels, including cable channels, the Zionist watchdog group Im Tirtzu revealed Wednesday on Galei Zahal.

Responding to a request submitted by Im Tirtzu's Legal Division via the Freedom of Information Law, the Israel Prison Service reported that terrorists affiliated with Fatah have access to 10 TV channels and Hamas terrorists have access to five channels.

Among the channels available are two Israeli sport channels, the Middle East Broadcasting Center's action and drama channels, National Geographic Abu Dhabi, the Saudi Arabian Rotana Cinema channel, the Lebanese LBC channel, Abu Dhabi TV, and the Palestine channel.

In the letter sent to Im Tirtzu, the Israel Prison Service stated that "the initiative to limit the channels offered to security prisoners is important to the Prison Service because it conveys a message of governance and sovereignty in the prisons. Accordingly, approximately 60 channels were removed from the existing options."

The Prison Service emphasized that "there is full supervision of the channels, which are comprised of channels with no incitement and with no harm to the image [sic] (and with no World Cup and no Olympics)."

Im Tirtzu called it "shameful that terrorists receive lavish benefits that are being paid for by the Israeli taxpayer."

"We expect the Public Security Minister and the new Prison Service Commissioner to act immediately to cancel the excessive amount of channels available to imprisoned terrorists, especially when it comes to Hamas terrorists. While Hamas is holding captive two Israeli citizens and the bodies of two IDF soldiers, its prisoners are enjoying lavish benefits. This is an absurd situation and we expect it to be dealt with immediately."

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge. In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.