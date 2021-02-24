Percentage of positive tests drops to 6.1%

Israel's Health Ministry on Wednesday morning reported that 4,395 new coronavirus cases had been identified within the past day, and that 1,266 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized.

Of those, 795 patients are in serious condition and 259 are on respirators.

Of the 74,164 coronavirus test results received Tuesday, 6.1% of them were positive, down from 7% on Monday.

So far, Israel has seen 5,648 deaths from the virus, including 26 on Tuesday.

A Military Intelligence Directorate report published Wednesday morning noted the continued rise in the infection coefficient, which now stands at 0.9, after dropping to 0.8 ten days ago.

According to the report, there is a "moderation in the drop in infections, and their scope is great - the number of seriously ill patients is still relatively high, and the infection coefficient shows a renewed rise over the past few days, though it is still less than 1."

"The percentage of positive tests continues to be relatively high, which is a sign of widespread infection among the population."