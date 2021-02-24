IDF: Wounded soldier was shot in the head by other soldier's gun

An IDF soldier who was wounded at an army base Tuesday night is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

The 22-year-old combat soldier was apparently shot in the head by a fellow soldier’s firearm while at an army base in the Jordan Valley.

The Israeli military announced Wednesday morning that according to the preliminary investigation into the incident, the bullet which struck and wounded the IDF soldier came from the gun of another soldier also stationed on the base.

Military investigators are still probing the incident.

The shot was fired at approximately 10:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Tevetz army base in the Jordan Valley. The bullet struck an IDF combat soldier in the head, leaving him seriously wounded.

The soldier was rushed to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem for treatment.

On Wednesday, officials at Hadassah announced that the soldier is in the hospital's neurosurgery intensive care ward, and that he is listed in critical condition.