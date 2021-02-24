PA tried to deceive the Biden administration

Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas' political bureau, said on Tuesday that the best way for Hamas to run in the Palestinian Authority general election is through a joint national list comprising all the Palestinian Arab organizations.

In an interview with the Hamas-affiliated Felesteen newspaper, Hindi said that the platform of the joint list should be based on the basic Palestinian principles and the consensus regarding the national enterprise.

If it is not possible to reach an agreement on a joint list, he added, Hamas will have other options for participating in the general election.

In this context, he noted that the Hamas movement had already begun preparing for the general election by establishing regional election commissions. He added that he believes that the Palestinian people support the “resistance” and this will be reflected in the election results.

Regardless of the election results, Hindi said, Hamas will call on all political elements to participate in a national government.

Hindi also responded to a letter sent by Hussein Al-Sheikh, a member of the Fatah Central Committee, to the US administration, in which he claimed that Hamas agreed to a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders and to a peaceful resistance.

Hindi noted that the Hamas political platform, which was published in 2017, states that the Hamas movement supports a Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, but without relinquishing any of the “historic Palestinian land”, and that it favors a comprehensive resistance, both popular and armed.