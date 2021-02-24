Erdan welcomes new US Ambassador to the UN

The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be the next US Ambassador to the United Nations by a 78-20 vote.

Thomas-Greenfield’s confirmation comes less than a week before the United States' presidency at the UN Security Council for the month of March.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, congratulated Thomas-Greenfield.

“We are delighted that you will be joining us at the United Nations. I’m looking forward to working closely with you to strengthen the deep ties between our two missions,” he said.

“We are united by shared values and goals, and we already see eye to eye on many issues. Together, we will combat essential global challenges such as climate change, racism and the anti-Semitic BDS groups. Good luck in your mission, ambassador.”