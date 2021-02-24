Police: No evidence of impairment in Tiger Woods crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods was "very fortunate" to be alive following Tuesday’s accident near Los Angeles that destroyed his SUV and resulted in severe injuries to Woods' legs, police said.

Woods was "conscious" and "able to communicate" when Los Angeles County firefighters arrived on the scene of his Tuesday morning accident, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva indicated, according a report in Yahoo! Sports.

He added that there was "no evidence of impairment" when observing Woods at the scene.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time, as Woods was driving north on Hawthorne Boulevard in Rolling Hills Estates. The car left the road, crossed the southbound lanes, and came to rest on the driver's side in a gully several hundred feet from the center divider.

Firefighters extracted Woods through the vehicle's windshield. He was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, less than 10 miles away from the crash site with injuries described as "non-life-threatening."

"The nature of his wreck, the fact that he was wearing a seatbelt, greatly increased the chance that it saved his life," said Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, the first responder on the scene of the accident. "He was very fortunate to come out of this alive."

Villanueva noted that Woods' car traveled several hundred yards from the center median, hit a curb, hit a tree, and rolled over multiple times.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby noted that, contrary to earlier sheriff's department reports, the Jaws of Life were not used. Woods was extracted from the vehicle, having sustained significant injuries to both legs.