What are the reasons for the garments of the High Priest? Are they just to look impressive, or are they designed for a deeper, more spiritual purpose?

How is the modest splendor of the garments of the Kohen Gadol turned on its head for nefarious purposes by Achashverosh, King of Persia, who sought to dim the lights of the Holy Temple forever?

The answers to these questions, and more, on this week's Temple Talk.