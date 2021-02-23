Watch: Veterinarians remove shoe from crocodile's stomach
NBC News reported that veterinarians removed a shoe swallowed by a 341-pound crocodile. The reptilian is said to be recovering post-surgery.
Nile crocodile
iStock
