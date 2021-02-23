Poll: Likud weakens, Lapid, Sa'ar stable

A new poll conducted by Meno Geva for Channel 12 News shows that if elections were held today, the Likud would receive 28 Knesset seats, one less than it received in last week's poll.

According to the poll, the Yesh Atid party, led by Yair Lapid, places second with 18 seats and the New Hope party by Gideon Sa'ar would place third with 13 seats.

The Yamina party would receive 11 seats while the Joint Arab List would receive nine seats.

Shas would receive eight seats, United Torah Judaism seven seats, Yisrael Beyteinu seven seats, and the Labor party six seats.

The Blue and White party would receive five seats while the Religious Zionism party and Meretz would receive four seats each.

The pro-Netanyahu bloc would receive 47 seats, which would rise to 58 seats if joined by the Yamina party. The anti-Netanyahu bloc would receive 55 seats and could form a coalition if joined by Yamina.