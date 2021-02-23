Yamina MK Matan Kahane meets with Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef

Yamina MK Matan Kahane today met with Rishon LeZion Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef for an introductory meeting on current events.

Kahane shared his spiritual philosophy with the rabbi and said that he dealt extensively in the last Knesset with matters of religion and state out of deep concern for the issue and out of a commitment to strengthening the status of the Chief Rabbinate.

The rabbi was happy to hear Kahane's words and talked with him at length about halakhah and public affairs. He also added a request that that MK Kahane continue to strengthen the status of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel as much as he can.

Kahane also noted Rabbi Yosef's Torah leadership and his leadership of the Chief Rabbinate, as well as his resolute call for the public to be vaccinated and to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health even more.

Finally, the Chief Rabbi presented to Kahane his new book that had just been published on the laws of Purim meshulash and blessed him to continue increasing in Torah.