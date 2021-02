https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WI_Yi3tBO0



In the story in the Megillah, we see a prime example of the power of patience. Haman simply could not wait for results, while Esther showed a bit of perseverance. Haman suffered the consequences, while Esther's patience paid great dividends.

