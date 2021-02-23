Israeli firm to supply German tanks with protection system

The Israel Ministry of Defense and the German Federal Ministry of Defense signed a government-to-government agreement to supply Rafael’s TROPHY active protection system to the German military, for their fleet of LEOPARD 2 tanks. The program was led by the Directorate of Defense R&D (MAFAT), in the Ministry of Defense and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz: “Once again, we see the appreciation that leading security institutions around the world have for Israel's innovation and technology. Like any development of the Directorate of Defense R&D (MAFAT), the TROPHY is first and foremost a life-saving measure. It is the product of Israel’s groundbreaking defense industry, which is crucial to strengthening the state’s security. Germany’s expression of confidence in an Israeli system emphasizes the important relationship and close cooperation between our countries and highlights the strength of Israel’s industries.”

The agreement was signed by the Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, and by an official in the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service-Support. It includes the provision of systems for a company of tanks, interceptors, and spare parts as well as operational and technical training. The systems will be delivered over the next several years.

Head of the Directorate of Research and Development in the DDR&D, Brig. Gen. Yaniv Rotem: “This is a significant agreement, which further deepens the excellent relations between our countries. We thank the German Ministry of Defense for its expression of confidence in our defense establishment and in Israel’s industries. We are confident that the system will maximize the protection and capabilities of Germany’s MBTs.”

Head of the Combat Division of the German Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support, Colonel Jürgen Schmidt: "We are looking forward to use the very well-established Israeli TROPHY System for the protection of our Main Battle Tank LEOPARD 2. We would like to thank the Ministry of Defense of the State of ISRAEL for its excellent cooperation with respect to advanced active protection systems for the benefit of German troops."

EVP and Head of Rafael’s Land and Naval Systems Division, Dr. Ran Gozali: “Germany is joining a group of nations who have chosen the TROPHY APS to protect their troops and assets from the ever-increasing threat of anti-armor warfare. We are thankful to the German government for joining other user nations and for their confidence in our system and our experience, and we look forward to working with KMW.”