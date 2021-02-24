Readers continue to learn tough lessons from Benshitrit tragedy

The story of Osnat Benshitrit made ripples through worldwide news yesterday. The 32-year-old mother of 4 was 30 weeks pregnant and had no health conditions when she contracted coronavirus. One week later, she passed away.

Osnat’s family says that as her condition worsened she remained home, because she was afraid to go to the hospital. This is understandable, as the corona wards are known to be a very unpleasant place, especially for a woman in her third trimester. Tragically, however, arriving at the hospital earlier could have saved her life.

This serves as a powerful reminder to all, including those with no pre-existing health conditions, that if they experience difficulty breathing while fighting COVID they should ask their doctor if they should go to the hospital.

Osnat’s husband Rabbi Yehuda Benshitrit is now left to raise 4 small children without their mother. An emergency fund has been opened to help the young father support his family alone, a feat which likely seems impossible from his current perspective of devastating grief. Though no amount of financial help will ease their pain, donations will allow them to take the space they need to process this tragedy.

