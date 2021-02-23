Actress: I wasn't comparing Republicans to Jews in the Holocaust

Actress Gina Carano says she was not comparing modern-day conservatives to Jews during the Holocaust in a social media post that got her fired from the hit “Star Wars” show “The Mandalorian” two weeks ago.

“The post never said anything about Republicans or conservatives. It doesn’t say anything about that in there. It was more about, you know, people tearing each other apart,” she said on Ben Shapiro’s podcast in an interview released Sunday.

In an Instagram story, Carano had written that “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children.

“Because history is edited,” she continued, “most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Carano told Shapiro she thought the message “would bring people together.”

“But now after hearing so much, I actually have grown through the experience of [realizing] it’s not fair to the Jewish community to just throw this out here so much. When you say the word ‘Nazi’ and when you call someone a ‘Nazi,’ you need to have a little bit more respect on it. So, I understand that. But it was in no way my intention,” she said.

Shapiro pointed out that Pedro Pascal, the lead actor on the Disney+ show, once compared the treatment of migrant children at the border under former President Donald Trump to Jews during the Holocaust and still has his job.

Soon after Carano’s firing, Shapiro invited her to collaborate on a film being produced under the auspices of his Daily Wire website.