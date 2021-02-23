Bennett heaps praise on member of his party

The chairman of the Yamina party, MK Naftali Bennett, on Monday heaped praised on his fellow party member MK Matan Kahana, and said that he is a "true religious Zionist."

Bennett added with a smile, "He's more religious than I am."

The remarks were made in an event held via Zoom for the residents of Ganei Tal. Bennett introduced the members of the Yamina slate, including Ayelet Shaked, Alon Davidi and Kahana.

"Matan Kahana is all that is beautiful in religious Zionism. He is a true man of Torah," he said, before describing the other virtues of Kahana.

"An Air Force squadron commander, a member of the General Staff Reconnaissance Squadron, dealt with Jewish identity in the Diaspora," said Bennett.