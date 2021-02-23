When the children's home garduates met leading and influential businesswomen

Last week, a special session was held with the participation of 10 Bet Elazraki Children's Home graduates and 10 leading and influential businesswomen.

This meeting was the starting point for the “Every Woman Makes a Difference” initiative led by Dana Witkon, an entrepreneur and CEO.

The meeting was held in the home of Shiri Malka, a friend of the children's home, who owns a law firm and is chairperson of the Israel Association of University Women, which operates to promote and empower women and girls in Israel.

"Shiri, who does so much for our Children’s Home, introduced us to her friend Dana," Yehuda Kohn, Director of the Bet Elazraki Children's Home recalled. "After visiting the Children’s Home, Dana decided to recruit 10 leading women to participate in the initiative, each “adopting” one of our graduates, accompanying her and providing her the keys to open doors toward moving forward in all areas of life."

"We selected 10 graduates," Kohn said, "matching them each with an inspiring volunteer. The volunteers included entrepreneurs, CEOs, lawyers and senior managers."

"The two groups had a powerful and meaningful meeting," Kohn continued, "gourmet food was prepared by the amazing women who took hours from their important work to participate in this cause. Each graduate was given a T-shirt bearing the 'Every Woman Makes a Difference' slogan. The atmosphere was electrifying – female empowerment at its best."

"It is one of the largest and most important women’s initiatives in Israel," he added, "which should be documented and placed at the center of our agenda in Israel, especially during these times. Our graduates have been granted a great privilege. A huge thanks goes out to Shiri, Dana and all of the wonderful women who organized a great evening that only just marks the beginning."