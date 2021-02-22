In the Torah portion of Terumah we read about the construction of the various utensils used for the miishkan / tabernacle / sanctuary in the desert.

Like every Synagogue throughout history was built by donations, so was the sanctuary in the desert.

When collecting money for the sanctuary, the Torah uses the expression "kol nediv leebo" "all those generous of heart" - however this is the only time in this expression is used for donations in the Torah.

The question is WHY? Rabb Ari Enkin shares the lesson.

