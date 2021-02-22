Father recounts 'worst week of my life'

Roi Dubinsky, whose 11-year-old daughter has been hospitalized for the past few days at Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot in critical condition with the coronavirus, spoke on Monday evening about the incredibly painful experience he is going through.

"My father contracted coronavirus a month after the second vaccination and my wife after the first vaccination contracted the virus and is in home isolation with symptoms. My daughter's condition is improves and that is encouraging. I have gone through through one of the hardest weeks of my life if not the hardest and do not know whether to be with my wife or my daughter," he said.

He added that while his daughter's condition is improving, she is still on a ventilator since she cannot breathe on her own.

Dubinsky described the frightening moments when he realized his daughter needed to go to the hospital. "At three in the morning between Friday and Saturday, I heard my daughter shout ;Da! Help! I can't breathe!' At that moment I realized I needed medical help and called MDA and they took her to the hospital."