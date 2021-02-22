Appoint coordinator, control Population Authority: Smotrich plan to expel infiltrators

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Betzalel Smotrich today unveiled the "100-day plan" for dealing with infiltrators and illegal immigration to the State of Israel.

As part of the plan formulated by Adv. Simcha Rotman, in collaboration with the leaders of the struggle in south Tel Aviv, Shefi Paz and Doron Avrahami, Religious Zionism will demand the Population and Immigration Authority in the next government, along with appointing a coordinator for government and national security work.

They will also promote a government decision that will include annual numerical targets for the expulsion of infiltrators and illegal residents from Israel.

Religious Zionism says that since the mid-1990s, together with the welcome economic development, the State of Israel has been transformed from a state of return open to Jewish immigration to a state of immigration. Tens of thousands of infiltrators are settling in the neighborhoods of South Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Netanya, and more, while severely damaging the sense of security of the Israeli residents and bringing a dramatic change in character. Without the determined and swift state intervention, this phenomenon may change the character of the entire State of Israel, beyond recognition.

In addition to infiltrators, more than 100,000 illegal immigrants from dozens of countries are staying in Israel, entering as tourists or foreign workers and staying illegally, while trying to exploit any loophole such as filing fictitious asylum applications and waging a war of attrition against the state in the courts.

The percentage defined as Jews according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, among those who come to Israel, is on a continuing downward trend. The Smotrich party says that "this is a strategic issue and therefore we will make it our top priority and in any coalition negotiations we will need concrete steps to rectify the situation - before it becomes irreversible."

Highlights of the program published by the party:

* We will promote immediately the Override clause and immediately after that enact the law to prevent infiltration that will allow keeping infiltrators in custody for a long period while providing the possibility and incentives for voluntary departure to the country of origin or a third country. * We will require the establishment of a national immigration court. * Repeal of the grandchild clause: We will promote the amendment of the Law of Return in legislation and prevent entry into Israel for non-Jews. * Repeal of the Liberman Law: We will promote an amendment to the Passport Law and prevent economic immigration to Israel for non-Jews who take advantage of the law to obtain Israeli citizenship.

Infiltrators:

* Promote an employment economic program to increase enforcement among illegal infiltrators. * Promote the establishment of a waiting center adapted for the families of illegal residents until their removal or departure is arranged.

Personal security in the neighborhoods:

* We will work to strengthen personal security in the neighborhoods by increasing police presence and enforcement. * We will promote a government decision to rehabilitate the neighborhoods, with an emphasis on promoting urban renewal programs in an expedited procedure, investing in education, welfare, and legal assistance to residents affected by the infiltration phenomenon.

Foreign children:

* Promote legislation to abolish free education for foreign children who have no status, distinguishing between immigrants with a work visa and immigrants who have no status. * We will promote a decision in which foreign children whose parents have a visa will study in international schools in English and the source language, in order to prevent settlement and prepare them to return to their country.

Chairman of Religious Zionism, MK Betzalel Smotrich said: "Returning the infiltrators to their country is a first-rate Zionist and social task. This is a strategic issue and therefore we will make it our top priority. We will require concrete steps as a condition for entering the government in order to rectify the situation - before it becomes irreversible. To the residents of South Tel Aviv, I promise, your suffering will not go under the radar, in whatever position I will be, I am your soldier and I will deal with your great pain and fight for you."