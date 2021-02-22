Defense Ministry begins constructing procurement programs

The first program for the procurement of two Tanker jets was launched over the weekend with the signing of an LOA. In addition to the Tankers, similar processes will be launched to acquire a third F35 squadron, heavy lift Helicopters to replace the CH53 Yasur fleet, advanced munitions and more. The procurement programs are conducted with US Military channels, utilizing Foreign Military Financing (FMF).

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said: "I welcome the progress in the procurement plan, which is critical at this point in time. It is a cornerstone of the IDF's security concept. I would like to thank our great friend the United States, for supporting the State of Israel on all levels. We will continue to work to complete the agreements that will enable the IDF to fulfill its purpose and to move forward with the missions facing us in the various arenas, near and far, at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace. "

Over the weekend, Head of the Israel Ministry of Defense Mission to the U.S., Brig. Gen. (Res.), Mishel Ben Baruch signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA), for two KC46 Tanker Jets, to be manufactured by the Boeing Corporation. In the next phase, two additional tanker aircraft will be acquired, out of a total of up to eight that will make up the future fleet.

As part of the agreement, the aircraft will be fitted with unique Israeli systems in accordance with the operational requirements of the Israeli Air Force (IAF). The first aircraft delivery is expected by the middle of this decade.

The procurement plan based on U.S. security assistance, is crucial to strengthening the IAF and for the IDF’s QME (Quality Military Edge) in the decades to come. The plan includes the procurement of a new fleet of F-35 aircraft, KC46 refueling aircraft, helicopters to replace the “Yasur”, advanced munitions, air defense systems, marine and ground platforms, cyber systems and more.