Moshe Gafni: 'Gantz isn't fit to be in the Knesset'

MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism), has said that Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) is "not fit to be a member of Knesset."

In an interview with Kikar Hashabbat, Gafni said, "The Knesset is not an appropriate place of work for him, I don't want to think about the period when he served as IDF Chief of Staff."

"It's unbelievable. We'll talk about this inconceivable reality. I sat with Benny Gantz and I asked him to keep his agreement, to pass the Draft Law - he's Defense Minister. He told me, 'Yeah, I'm passing it.' I went back to my colleagues and I said, 'I sat with the Blue and White chairman and he said he is passing the law.' He didn't pass the law, he lied unashamedly."

"As it turns out, he's not in the workplace appropriate for him. This is not the place of employment appropriate for him, I don't want to talk about the time he was in the army, the period when he was Chief of Staff. I don't want to talk about it. I hope that our enemies don't know who...forget it, I don't want to get into it.

"He lied unashamedly."

According to Gafni, "This situation is one in which a party (Blue and White - ed.) is sitting [in the Knesset], when we know that also according to the polls it might not pass the electoral threshold, [and the party] is conducting world wars over the coronavirus issue and other issues."

"What is the strength of a democratic government to pass things? The strength is the public which backs you. What are they talking about? What is the Blue and White chairman talking about? It could be he won't be in the Knesset at all, he's also not fit to be a Knesset member, this isn't the appropriate workplace for him, this part is very strange - a rotation deal that can't even be understood."

Regarding Gantz's claim that the haredi parties did not keep their agreement to be guarantors, Gafni responded: "I wasn't a guarantor for anything, and besides, how is it relevant? Because of that, he hurt us? Do we need a Draft Law or not? If we don't need it, then why did he sign? If he signed, then he should honor it."

When asked if he had spoken to Gantz recently, Gafni said: "Recently - no. I spoke to him many times. But recently I've begun to be sick of these statements of his."