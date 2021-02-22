Number of new COVID cases falls to 3,041 as infection rate sinks

A total of 3,041 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell Sunday to 6.3%, down from 6.5% of tests conducted on Saturday. That is the lowest daily record since January 2nd.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities reported since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 5,585, including 18 deaths recorded on Sunday, down from 23 on Saturday and 21 on Friday.

Thus far, a total of 4,376,971 people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, or 47.25% of the population. Of those, 2,997,642 people, or 32.36% of the population, have also received the second dose of the vaccine.

There are currently 39,640 active cases of the virus, including 1,310 patients who are hospitalized.

Of those, 838 are in serious condition, including 275 on respirators.