Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market gets its first vaccine-mobile

On Monday morning, a vaccine-mobile was placed in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market - the first one to be stationed there.

The Magen David Adom vehicle will provide first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Tali Friedman, who chairs the Mahane Yehuda Market Merchants' Committee, said: "For the merchants, most of whom leave home before sunrise and return home exhausted late at night, the placement of the vaccine stand in the shuk (market) is amazing news."

"I thank the mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, for answering our request and ordering the immediate opening of this stand.

"In addition to the merchants, everyone who comes to the shuk will be able to get vaccinated, and I call on everyone to come to the best market in Israel," she said. "A second before entering the market and enjoying an amazing experience, get vaccinated and protect your health, your family's health, and the health of everyone around you."

"Anyone who gets vaccinated will receive a pastry from the Haba bakery, or jachnun from the Jachnun Bar."