Rainfall to continue throughout week - including on Purim

After a cold, rainy weekend, during which the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) rose seven centimeters, Israel can expect this week's weather to be slightly warmer, yet still wet and rainy.

Monday's weather will be clear or partly cloudy, and there will be a slight rise in temperatures. The winds over the Mediterranean Sea will be northeast to northwest.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy in northern and central Israel, and there may be local rainfall. Strong eastern winds will blow. In southern Israel, there will be local rainfall and thunderstorms, and there is a chance of flooding

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear. During the morning hours, there may be local rainfall in southern Israel.

Thursday, which is the Fast of Esther, just before Purim, will be partly cloudy or clear.

On Friday, Purim itself, the skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop slightly.