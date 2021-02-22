Revealed: Controversial Labor candidate voted for Joint List in the past

Ibtisam Mara'ana, no. 7 on the Labor Party slate in the upcoming elections, voted in the last elections that were held in March 2020 for the predominantly Arab Joint List party.

In a post published on her Facebook account on March 2, 2020, she wrote that she was "sick as a dog" but still went to the polls to vote. "Only the 'Joint List' got me out of the house," she wrote.

Mara’ana was disqualified by the Central Elections Committee from running in next month’s elections due to past controversial posts on social media, including posts in which she boasted of the fact that she did not stand during the siren on Memorial Day. However, she is expected to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Labor chairwoman Merav Michaeli said on Friday she had forgiven Mara’ana for the posts, explaining that “they were written ten years ago. She apologized."

Meanwhile, Gil Beilin, who is in the no. 10 spot on the Labor Party slate, turned to Mara’ana on Sunday and urged her to step down immediately.

"Dear Ibtisam, I keep getting calls and messages from friends, Labor members, party voters and many people who this time intended to return home and vote Labor, who are informing me, sadly, that they are leaving the party and will not vote for us because of your words," Beilin wrote.

He added, "Our main occupation, the Knesset candidates, focuses on the effort to stop the wave of those who are not willing to vote for Labor, to explain you, to say you apologized, and all this instead of presenting the party's plans and vision."

"If the Labor Party is dear to you, you will have to make a decision that only you can make: Resign from the list for the Knesset so as not to harm the party's chances in the upcoming elections," Beilin said. "It is difficult for me to write these things and I know that there is a certain injustice in what I am suggesting. But it was very difficult for me to be exposed to the things quoted on your behalf, and I can understand the many who informed me of abandonment. Now is your moment."