Woman who crossed into Syria: I was looking for an adventure

The young Israeli woman who crossed the border into Syria and was returned home on the weekend was questioned by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and was handed over to the police, who are expected to send her to house arrest.

The woman, in her 20s, was cleared of suspicion that she had collaborated with hostile elements in her crossing into Syria. The police will decide whether to file an indictment against her.

According to a Channel 12 News report on Sunday evening, the young woman did not show remorse or apologize for her actions. She reportedly said, "I was looking for an adventure, I did not plan to meet anyone specific. Syria for me was just another destination for a trip."

A Lebanese journalist from the Al-Manar network, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah organization, claimed earlier on Sunday that the young woman had also approached the Lebanese border during a recent period of tension with Israel.

"Do you remember the young woman who passed near the fence during the tension with the Israeli army? She is the one who has now crossed the border into Syria," the journalist wrote on Twitter, attaching photos showing the young woman driving a jeep near the border last October.

The woman’s Facebook account shows that she enjoys travelling. She defines herself as an eternal nomad, and has even tried in the past to cross the border into Gaza and Jordan but her attempts have failed.

In one post she wrote, "No one will restrict my movement or block my air for breathing, even if I die tomorrow or in a second, I will be free until the last minute."