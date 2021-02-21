15 cities vow to reopen schools in violation of government orders

Contrary to the government's decision, 15 mayors announced today (Sunday) that seventh- through tenth-grade students will return to schools this coming Wednesday, February 24th.An announcement from the "Forum of Fifteen" stated that students will come to the educational institutions at least twice a week, for 4 hours, or three times for three hours.

The cities in question are Ashdod, Beer Sheva, Givatayim, Herzliya, Hadera, Holon, Haifa, Kfar Saba, Netanya, Petah Tikva, Rishon Lezion, Rehovot, Ramat Gan, Raanana, and Tel Aviv.

The teachers' union responded: "There is one employer for teaching staff in Israel and that is the Ministry of Education and only it has the authority to decide on the opening or closing of educational institutions, in consultation with the Ministry of Health. "

The Ministry of Health announced today (Sunday) to the HMOs that Israel only has enough Pfizer vaccines left for roughly two weeks, after which the Moderna vaccines will be brought into circulation.

Channel 12 reported that shipments are expected to arrive soon with hundreds of thousands of vaccines, but they are earmarked for those who have been vaccinated in the first dose and have not yet received the second.

Coronavirus crisis manager Prof. Nachman Ash spoke this afternoon about a new variant of COVID-19 that is common in Uganda in East Africa. In a press briefing, Ash said that "the presence of the British variant is estimated at roughly ninety percent of the new cases daily. It is more contagious, especially in young children."

'' The solution to cutting off the chain of infection and morbidity is the vaccine. Go get vaccinated, whatever your age. Pregnant women and the population over the age of fifty are especially at risk," Prof. Ash pleaded.

The infection coefficient has been .79 in the last few days, and the number of seriously ill patients in hospitals continues to fall. Prof. Ash is not particularly optimistic, though: "The daily number of new verified patients is still high, as is the number of seriously ill individuals below 40.”

"The British variant is more contagious, especially among young people and most likely causes more severe morbidity among them. We monitor other common variants on a daily basis. The South African mutation is 1% of cases in the country, according to a survey of confirmed cases. Seven cases of the California variant were also identified "And yesterday we located one case of a variant that is common in Uganda, but its clinical significance is still unclear to us."

The projector said that 'New mutations are going to accompany us throughout the near future and the challenge of dealing with them, especially with their entry from abroad, includes performing tests, enforcing quarantine, extending our hospital ward’s capabilities, and continuing the Home Front Command’s work to cut off morbidity. The key to it all is vaccination. Please, get vaccinated.”