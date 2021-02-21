Your own home corona cabinet can create plans for Purim

It appears to me that everyone should establish a personal corona cabinet. To meet and plan how this joyful holiday will not turn into a tragedy when we look back at it, heaven forbid. It's simple when there is a lockdown but when there isn't - the responsibility falls on us.

In this regard, Rabbi Ran Sarid wrote the following:

"Purim this year obligates us to change our mindset. To stop and consider not what we want to do, not what we deeply desire, but rather how the Holy One blessed be He would want us to celebrate the holiday this year. The four mitzvot of Purim are to hear the reading of Megilat Esther, to send mishloach manot (packages of food and drink), to give gifts to the needy, and to hold a Purim feast. All of these can be safely observed in the home and its surroundings, but in order to do so we need to internalize our situation. After a year of corona, despite a multitude of immunizations, on Purim this year it is still a transgression - and not a mitzvah - to congregate, to crowd or dance together.

"And the corona virus does not distinguish between drunk and sober people.

"The holiday of Purim symbolizes physical salvation, from the verge of death to life. It does not seem to me that Mordechai the Jew, who wore sackcloth and ashes solely from the fear that Jews would die, would want that the holiday held on his and Esther's account would become a mega epidemiological catastrophe.

"The mitzvah to be joyful on Purim 5781 is internal, not external. If it is truly important for us to be joyful, and if we are to guarantee each other's safety, we can already begin to think how we can truly be joyful this year, responsibly."

And here are some tools from Rabbi Yonie Lavie to help us get through Purim and the rest of the pandemic days:

We hear that this has been a lost year for our kids, that screens (computer, cell phone, TV) made them crazy. Rabbi Yonie Lavie came to the Nifgashot workshop attended by hundreds of girls and teens to provide them with tools for coping with the corona:

• "There are two big questions regarding our relationship to screens. How much and for what purpose? First of all, how much time each day do I spend in front of a screen? Sometimes I say to myself 'just a minute' and then an hour goes by. Second, what am I looking at, where am I surfing to, and what is the content? Today there are excellent Internet filters that restrict both content and viewing time. In our home each child knows how much time he is allowed."

• "I think that at the end of this period everyone should be a candidate for the Israel Prize. Truly, all of us have contended with enormous challenges. Therefore I recommend to judge every family member favorably. To judge our children favorably, to emphasize their successes. To judge our parents favorably, to respect them and thank them. Only after my child was born did I understand that it is not at all simple to be a parent. I called my mother to thank her for every diaper change and every time she put me to bed. We need to understand that parents are now coping with something that their parents never faced."

• "We are people of faith. The Holy One blessed be He wants us just where we are, here and now. We are in the 'corona workshop' and not by chance. Up above, they enrolled us in this course. I have a friend who learned martial arts. He told me that they sometimes tie one hand behind your back so you must fight with one hand alone. Then, when they release your tied hand, it feels like you have three hands. All of us now have one hand tied behind our backs. But I believe that when this crisis ends we will emerge from it with three hands, stronger than before."

• Translation by Yehoshua Siskin