Man in serious condition after Jerusalem apartment fire

Two people were injured Sunday after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Jerusalem.

The incident occurred in a three-story building on Shimon HaTzaddik Street in Jerusalem Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene to combat the blaze, and emergency first respondents called in to treat those who were rescued from inside the burning building.

According to a statement by United Hatzalah, one man was seriously injured in the fire, suffering burns and smoke inhalation. Fire and Rescue teams reported that a second victim suffered lesser injuries.

“United Hatzalah EMS volunteers treated an elderly man who was seriously injured after a fire broke out inside his apartment on Shimon HaTzaddik Street in Jerusalem.”

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "An 85-year-old was extricated from the apartment by his neighbors after the apartment caught fire. I provided treatment to the man who was suffering from burns and smoke inhalation. He was transported in a United Hatzalah ambulance to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital in serious condition. Firefighters were active at the scene fighting the blaze."

Witnesses say the fire appeared to break out when one of the building's gas tanks was being changed.