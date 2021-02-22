Rav Shteinman Said This Would Happen After He Died

Each year around Purim time, Jewish magazines, news sites, and papers are filled with stories of poor families struggling to make Purim. Each year, we try to find a new angle, a new way to convince you that you should give matanot l’evyonim toward poor Israeli families. This year, we’re trying something different.

To put it simply, most religious Jews observe the mitzvah of giving 'matanot l'evyonim' - giving to the poor on Purim.

When you give, it should be to a reputable source.

For years, the biggest rabbis in the world have given matanot l’evyonim to Vaad HaRabbanim. This has included Rav Shteinman zt”l, Rav Vozner zt”l, Rav Chaim Kanievsky, the Belzer Rebbe, and dozens more.

“After I am 120, when I will stand before Beit Din Shel Maalah, they will ask me what I did for the poor, the widows and the orphans. I will answer that I was a partner with Vaad HaRabbanim.” - Rav Shteinman zt”l

“Vaad Harabanim is our shaliach to fulfill the mitzvah of Matanot Levyonim with the greatest hiddurim, and everyone should do the same.” - Rav Chaim Kanievsky

It’s just simple. Take the rabbis' advice, and do the mitzvah right. It will be distributed on the day of Purim to families who really need it.

No tragic stories, no fancy matching campaigns, just the advice of the biggest Torah scholars in the world, and the mitzvah you need to do.

