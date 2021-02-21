Testimonies: Israeli medical teams aren't getting vaccinated

Arutz Sheva has received testimonies from doctors, nurses and medical staff who refuse to be vaccinated for fear that the vaccine has effects that have not yet been tested.

S., (full name kept hidden), a doctor at a hospital in the center of the country for 30 years, said "Not only did I not get vaccinated, some of my fellow doctors did not get vaccinated either. We still do not know what the side effects of the vaccine are. We are keeping instructions stringently but will not get vaccinated for the time being."

A., a nurse at a hospital in Jerusalem has been afraid to get vaccinated for 15 years due to fear of harm to pregnancy and fertility. "I have only one child and I am still of childbearing age and want to have another child. My and many nurses' fear of harm is a real fear and we have still not received a promise that there is no harm or damage to fertility after the vaccine."

It should be noted that the testimonies of doctors and nurses in the health system that were received by Arutz Sheva also indicate a fear of fertility problems in men. "Serious journals and studies published in recent weeks show that male fertility is indeed impaired. We have to wait a few months before it is possible to understand the effect of the vaccine," said one of them. Some have indicated that if Edelstein's law goes into effect they will get vaccinated out of lack of choice.

In recent days, the Minister of Health, MK Yuli Edelstein, has proposed a bill to authorize the government to establish regulations restricting the entry of an employee to the workplace, and obligating an employer to prevent an employee from entering if he has not presented a recovery certificate, vaccinated certificate or negative result. The issue is currently under investigation by the Ministry of Justice.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center told Arutz Sheva, "There is a discrepancy in the data with the Ministry of Health, especially regarding those who have not been vaccinated at the hospital. We are working on improving the data. The vaccination rate is 75-80 percent."

Ichilov Hospital reported: "90 percent of our medical staff have been vaccinated."

Hadassah Medical Center responded, "We are pleased to announce that Hadassah's hospitals have the highest vaccination rate, which stands at 95% for physicians, 92% nursing staff and 90% administrative and maintenance workers. Overall, the vaccination rate among hospital staff is 92.3%. ".

"We will continue the vaccination campaign for the hospital staff until its complete end," emphasizes Hadassah Director Prof. Zeev Rotstein. "This in parallel to vaccination of yeshiva students from Jerusalem, whom we invited in an organized fashion to receive the vaccination at designated stations under accompaniment of the community leaders, as well as in parallel to the vaccination of those suffering from various allergies who need the vaccine in the framework of a day's hospitalization in order to vaccinate them safely and under the supervision of allergy specialists."