Otzma Yehudit campaign video arouses controversy

Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir on Saturday night distributed a campaign video under the headline "Watch: Lapid's Dream Government."

The video, presented in the format of a WhatsApp group opening on the occasion of the "new government," includes Knesset members from the Left and the Joint List, as well as Naftali Bennett Gideon Sa'ar, who it is alleged would sit in the government with Yazbak, Tibi and Ibtisam Mara'ana, presented as showing support for Hitler and making jokes about the Holocaust.

The video ends with photos of Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir under the title "Together we win". Smotrich's staff clarified that the video was not on their behalf but only on behalf of Itamar Ben Gvir.

Journalist Yaki Adamkar tweeted Otzma Yehudit sources claiming "although we are not obligated and run two separate campaigns, Smotrich's campaign manager saw in advance the video showing Bennett sitting in government with supporters of Samir Kuntar and Hitler."

MK Matan Kahana of Yamina responded to the video. "Smotrich should be ashamed that a video emerging from his campaign depicts us as Hitler supporters. An election campaign also has red lines, Smotrich crossed them shockingly today. As a descendant of Holocaust survivors, and as one who has been a fighter and commander in the IDF for 30 years, I am simply shocked."

Chairman of Yesh Atid Yair Lapid responded to the video, "There is no limit to the abomination of Ben Gvir and Smotrich. Ghetto, Holocaust, Hitler, Samir Kuntar, everything is allowed in the name of racism and extremism. Shame also on Netanyahu who is doing everything to bring these extremists into the Knesset of Israel. "

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, clarified that the video was serious, in his words, and came out without his knowledge. "The video that was distributed tonight without our knowledge is very serious. As a third generation of survivors, the Holocaust is out of bounds. Period. We have a sharp argument with Bennett who refuses to commit to a right-wing government and seeks to form a government with Lapid and Merav Michaeli. The use of Hitler and the Holocaust is beyond the bounds of discourse. Period."

New Hope chairman Gideon Saar said on Twitter: "Ben Gvir's terrible video featuring disrespect for the memory of the Holocaust, is just an example of an extreme and inflammatory discourse. This is exactly one of the things that must be changed: the discourse between us. There will be no other discourse here if Netanyahu, who signed a surplus vote agreement with Ben Gvir, stays. On the contrary: Ben Gvir will be in a position of influence if Netanyahu remains in power. On the 23rd of March, we will make a change - in leadership, and in discourse."

Speaking to 103FM Sunday morning, Ben Gvir said, "What can you do, this is the reality. MK Yair Golan claims that Israeli society is Nazi."

Asked if he intended to remove the video, Ben Gvir replied, "I talked to some Holocaust survivors and asked them to watch the broadcast. Everyone I spoke to said, 'Itamar, the Left is celebrating at your expense and they are just trying to make you fold. I do not fold."

He noted, "It was not my idea, but that of one of the strategy team. I had doubts about the broadcast, but unfortunately everything is true. Ibtisam Mara'ana mocks the memory of the Holocaust. There is great danger here in bringing terror-supporters into the Knesset."