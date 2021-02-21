Kinneret rises by 7 centimeters over weekend

The level of the Sea of ​​Galilee has risen by 7 centimeters over the weekend, according to data from the Water Authority. This morning, Sunday, the level is 209 meters, 36.5 centimeters below sea level.

The current level of the Sea of ​​Galilee is only 56.5 centimeters lower than the upper red line marking a full Sea of ​​Galilee.

Meanwhile, stormy weather ended yesterday, and the rains expected later this week will be much less significant.

The weather today will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise slightly but will still be below normal.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy. There may be local rain mainly in the north of the country. There will be another slight increase in temperatures. During the morning, strong east winds will blow in the northern mountains.

According to the forecast, on Tuesday it will be partly cloudy. Local showers are expected accompanied by singular thunderstorms. There is a possibility of flooding in southern and eastern streams. Strong easterly winds will blow in the mountains. There may be haze.